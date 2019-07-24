A family disturbance involving gunshots resulted in two Union Parish brothers being booked into the Union Parish Detention Center at Farmerville.
The brothers were identified as Darryl E. Cole, 39, of 503 Magnolia Rd., Marion, and Malcom Derrick Cole, 40, of 641 DeLoutre Switch Rd., Farmerville.
Darryl Cole was booked Monday with aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse aggravated assault and illegal use of a weapon. His bail on the aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of a weapon was set at $25,000. He is scheduled for a bond hearing Friday (July 19) in Third Judicial District Court on the domestic abuse aggravated assault charge, Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates said.
Malcom Cole was booked as being a principal to the three charges filed against his brother. His bail on the principal to aggravated assault and principal to illegal use of a weapon was set at $17,500. He also is scheduled for a bond hearing Friday on the principal to domestic abuse aggravated assault charge.
According to the arrest report, there are several houses located on DeLoutre Switch Road occupied by the Cole family. When the father, who told deputies that both Darryl and Malcom always carried handguns on their person, asked the brothers about a battery charger belonging to another brother, Gates said that Darryl Cole allegedly pulled his gun and pointed it into the air in a threatening manner.
At that time, the father left the residence but the sons followed him. However, they stopped at another one of the residences where Darryl Cole apparently fired four shots into a vehicle owned by another relative. Bullets from the .45-caliber pistol penetrated the hood, windshield, dashboard and engine, Gates said.
The two brothers had left the scene in a pickup truck as some six deputies responded to the shots fired complaint. The brothers were spotted walking down Magnolia Road — the truck had run out of gas — with pistols strapped to their side and Malcom carrying a shotgun, the report stated.
Gates said deputies got out of the patrol units with guns drawn and demanded the bothers to get on the ground. He said they complied without any further incident. Darryl was armed with his Ruger Model 1911 .45-caliber pistol and Malcom had his Taurus Millennium .40-caliber pistol and a 20-gauge single shot shotgun, according to the arrest report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.