A Caddo Parish School Board member pleaded guilty recently for his role in an anabolic steroid distribution scheme, according to U.S. Attorney David Joseph’s office.
Mike Mosura, 44, of Bossier City, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute anabolic steroids.
From January 2016 to May 2018, Mosura was involved in a scheme to distribute anabolic steroids in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, along with co-defendants Brant R. Landry, 39, and wife Julie Landry, 42, both of Bossier City. When a Bossier Parish deputy stopped Brant Landry’s vehicle on Mary 22, 2018, for driving erratically, Brant Landry told the deputy that he had a .45-caliber pistol and medication inside the vehicle.
After searching it, the deputy found a plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance that was later identified as Xanax and 11 vials of yellow liquid, later determined to be anabolic steroids.
Further investigation revealed that Brant Landry distributed steroids to Mosura, who in turn consumed and distributed the steroids to third parties.
Mosura admitted to receiving and distributing the steroids.
Mosura faces 10 years in prison, two years to life of supervised release and a $500,000 fine.
Foote set Mike Mosura’s sentencing date for Dec. 5.
Brant Landry and Julie Landry are scheduled for trial on Sept. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.