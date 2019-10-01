Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Calhoun man on suspicion of disturbing the pace through drunkenness and disorderly conduct last month after authorities received a complaint about the suspect urinating on Highway 80 West.
Wade Timothy Stutts, 44, of 2984 Hwy 80 W, Calhoun, also was accused of using profanity and walking in the roadway.
Deputies made contact with Stutts, who appeared highly intoxicated, according to deputies.
“While speaking to Wade I observed him to be highly intoxicated,” stated the Sept. 21 arrest report. “Wade would only use profanity and state he is not answering any questions.”
Stutts was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
