Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Calhoun woman on suspicion of felony theft last week after the suspect allegedly stole 35 items from Dollar General in Calhoun.
During questioning, Natasha Borowski Parks, 37, of 511 Purdy Road, Calhoun, told deputies she stole the merchandise with the intent of re-selling the items on Facebook.
Dollar General estimated the value of the items to be some $875.
Parks said she has shoplifted from Dollar General before. She said she was aware of being banned from the property because of prior trespassing complaints.
She said she went to the store after hours, when it would be closed and easy to take the items. She sold some of the items for $120.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.