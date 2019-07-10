Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Calhoun woman on suspicion of abuse of toxic vapors last week after authorities received a complaint that the suspect was huffing air duster.
Deputies made contact with Mistie Green Myers, 52, of 1402 Highway 80, Calhoun, who was observed sitting on a couch.
Myers was “twitching uncontrollably with air duster cans scattered all around her,” according to the July 3 arrest report.
Myers was transported to Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe. Later, authorities learned Myers was huffing air duster again. Deputies found her with an air duster can in hand. The can had to be forcibly removed from her hand.
“After Mistie stopped twitching, she was secured in handcuffs and placed in a patrol unit,” stated the arrest report.
