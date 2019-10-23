Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Calhoun woman for shoplifting last week after an anonymous tip informed them of someone in a red four-door car coming to Dollar General to steal store items.
Employees saw the car described in the tip arrive at the store. The driver was identified as Kasey Thomas Caskey, 33, of 709 Owens Road, Calhoun.
“Arrestee stated she did not come to the store to shoplift and advised she would just leave the store if there was a problem,” stated the Oct. 18 arrest report.
Inside Caskey's pockets and purse, deputies found items taken from the store's shelves.
“Arrestee then stated she did intend to steal items, but advised she had the money and would pay for them if she needed,” stated the arrest report.
Caskey was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
