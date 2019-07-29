Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Chatham woman on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine last week after authorities tried to apprehend the suspect on a warrant for four other offenses, including identify theft.
Jennifer Nicole Millien, 35, of 12023 Hwy 4, Chatham, was wanted for two counts of felony identity theft, one count of bank fraud, and one count of illegal use of drugs in the presence of a juvenile.
Deputies tried to execute the warrants on Millien at a Monroe residence. At the residence, deputies found a bag of marijuana in Millien's possession. Inside the bag of marijuana, deputies found another bag of meth. The meth weighed 7.5 grams, according to the July 15 arrest report.
Millien was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
