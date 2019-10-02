Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Lake Charles man for communicating false information of a planned arson last week after a local business reported the suspect for threatening to set the place on fire.
Patrick Henry Anderson III, 38, of 2220 North Kingswood, Lake Charles, wanted his vehicle from a local towing company but caused a disturbance because of the tow fee, according to the Sept. 28 arrest report.
“The victim stated the arrestee threatened her multiple times and threatened to set the business on fire,” stated the arrest report.
When deputies arrived at the business, they observed Anderson in the parking lot screaming at several people with his hands in the air.
Deputies said they had to escort Anderson, who kept pulling away.
During questioning, Anderson admitted he threatened the business because he did not want to pay the tow fee. He admitted that the threatened to burn the business to the ground.
Anderson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge and on one count of resisting an officer.
