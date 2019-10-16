Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies are continuing to investigate a shooting on Standifer Avenue Monday, though authorities took one suspect into custody for attempted second-degree murder.
Aaron Dewayne Kelly, 35, of Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the attempted murder charge, one count of armed robbery, one count of possession of marijuana, and one count of possession of crack cocaine.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Glenn Springfield indicated there was only one victim, who was treated for his wounds at a local hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.