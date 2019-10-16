Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man for disturbing the peace on Saturday after authorities found the suspect walking on Warwick Drive while yelling, screaming and cursing.
Jonathan Brandon Porter, 27, of 312 Warwick Drive, Monroe, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, according to the Oct. 13 arrest report.
The deputy also observed a white substance around Porter's mouth.
“I observed the arrestee to (be) under the influence of either alcohol or (a controlled dangerous substance) due to the arrestee talking about Spongebob taking his paperwork and God has battleships but hasn't sent them yet,” stated the arrest report. “The arrestee was fidgeting and could not stand still. The arrestee apologized for yelling while in the roadway.”
Deputies took Porter into custody, but Porter stiffened and tried to pull away, according to the arrest report.
After searching Porter's person, deputies found meth inside Porter's pants. Meth and Subutex was found inside Porter's pants. Porter told deputies he often crushes Subutex and snorts it.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for disturbing the peace, resisting an officer, possession of meth, and possession of Subutex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.