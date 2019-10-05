Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Downsville man on suspicion of false imprisonment on Monday after authorities received a complaint of the suspect tying up his ex-girlfriend.
Eric Wayne Lively, 33, of 125 Leon Linder Road, Downsville, showed up at his ex-girlfriend's home unannounced.
The female complainant claimed Lively demanded entry into her home.
“She said she refused and Eric then bound her hands and wrists together with a black strap then began binding her body to the chair she was sitting on,” stated the Sept. 30 arrest report. “She said while yelling 'stop,' Eric was behind the chair then she freed her hands by pulling the knot with her teeth.”
The complainant said she freed herself from the straps and ran toward the door. Lively left the scene when the complainant's boyfriend arrived, she said.
Deputies observed injuries to the complainant's wrist and forearm as well as tire marks through the back yard where Lively allegedly drove away.
During questioning, Lively claimed he went to his ex-girlfriend's house because he was invited.
“Eric said he was talking with the victim when her boyfriend unknowingly arrived and became very upset,” stated the arrest report. “Eric said at no time did he attempt to persuade the victim inside or confine her to anything. Eric said he told the victim he was going to 'tie' her up jokingly, and she must have done the injuries to her wrist herself, however I never asked Eric directly if he tied the victim up; only if anything occurred with straps today, nor did I mention the location of the victim's injury, only the presence of such.”
Lively was arrested earlier this month for following a woman in his truck and crashing into her vehicle.
