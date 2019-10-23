A Downsville resident is being held in the Union Parish Detention Center at Farmerville after he reportedly threatened his brother with a baseball bat.
John M. Foote, 45, of 2975 Hwy. 552, was booked Oct. 11 on charges of aggravated assault and resisting an officer. His total bail was set at $10,000 by Third Judicial District Court Judge Bruce Hampton.
Sheriff Dusty Gates said that Foote was arrested at his brother’s residence and that deputies had to force their way into the house to confront the suspect. The suspect reportedly ran to a back bedroom and refused to come out. Once again deputies had to force their way into the room.
There they found Foote “completely naked” and he refused to get on the floor as commanded. Gates said a deputy stunned the suspect to get him In handcuffs.
The brother told deputies that Foote had been staying with him for about a week after getting out of jail. He said Foote became upset with him claiming that he was disturbing his sleep.
