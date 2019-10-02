A Downsville man returning home from a Saturday night concert in Sterlington was charged with his second offense of driving while intoxicated and for the negligent injury of his female passenger.
Tyler Lee Brantley, 31, of 784 Happy Trail Rd., was involved in a single vehicle accident on La. Hwy. 143 just north of Cypress Road. Union Parish sheriff’s deputies said the vehicle flipped upside down in the ditch and that they found Brantley sitting on the edge of the road smelling strongly of an alcoholic beverage.
Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates said the passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle as was sky lifted by helicopter to LSU Medical Center in Shreveport. She was not identified.
The deputies reported that Brantley stated that he had fallen asleep and ran off the road. Brantley could not tell deputies how many beers he had drunk.
Deputies reported that Brantley performed poorly on a field sobriety test and his breath test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.141 percent.
He also was booked into the Union Parish Detention Center at Farmerville for careless operation. His total bond on the three charges was $18,500.
