A Downsville woman has been arrested by Union Parish sheriff’s deputies on charges of cyberstalking and improper telephone communications involving her estranged husband.
Lisa Marie Pardue, 37, of 990 Ruggs Bluff Rd., kept telling deputies “I have done nothing wrong” and that she was “just exercising my First Amendment rights.”
Sheriff Dusty Gates said deputies learned that the victim had received some 162 text messages in just one night and that some of those messages were threatening his life.
Pardue was booked into the Union Parish Detention Center at Farmerville on the two charges and bail was set at $8,000.
She told deputies on the way to jail that she just wanted to teach her estranged husband “a lesson.”
