After reaching a plea deal this morning before trial was scheduled to begin, Derrick Curry, 39, of Monroe, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, announced U.S. Attorney David Joseph’s office.
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies observed Curry on July 12, 2018, on a bicycle violating traffic laws by traveling down a street against the flow of oncoming traffic and without a functioning rear light.
When the deputies attempted to make contact with him, Curry jumped off of his bike and started to run, while throwing an object in the air that he had pulled from his waistband. When the deputies caught up to Curry, they found him wearing a black nylon gun holster attached to his belt and found a Taurus, Model: PT-92 AF, 9 mm-caliber pistol, loaded with 16 rounds of 9 mm bullets, 10 feet from where he was taken into custody.
Under federal law, a felon is not allowed to possess a firearm or ammunition.
At the time of his arrest on July 12, 2018, Curry, who was previously convicted of armed robbery on May 9, 1990, knew that he was prohibited from possessing the firearm and ammunition.
Curry faces 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
Doughty set the sentencing date for Nov. 7, 2019.
The ATF and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jessica D. Cassidy and Cytheria D. Jernigan prosecuted the case.
