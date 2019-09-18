Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a homeless woman on suspicion of theft last week after authorities received a complaint from Calhoun Grocery on Hwy 80.
The complainant said that a woman identified as Folami York tried to steal a can of sardines from the store. Booking information showed “Folami York” was an alias for Kimberly Yvette Jenkins, 52.
The complainant said he saw Jenkins take the can from the shelf and conceal it in her waistband. He stopped her when she tried to exit the store without paying, he said.
During questioning, Jenkins denied trying to steal the can of sardines.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
