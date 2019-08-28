Louisiana State Police recently arrested 38-year-old Taurus Bray of Monroe for hit-and-run driving and failure to report a crash in April that led to the death of a bicyclist.
The crash remains under investigation.
Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a fatal crash on U.S. Hwy 165 at Langford Drive on April 16 that took the life of 41-year-old Stanquan Young of Monroe.
The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred as Young was riding his bicycle across the northbound lanes of Hwy 165. An unknown vehicle was traveling north and struck the bicycle causing Young to be ejected. After being ejected from the bicycle, Young was thrown into the median. The vehicle that struck Young left the scene. At the time of the crash, Young was wearing dark-colored clothing and his bicycle was not equipped with lights as required by state law.
Young, was taken to St. Francis Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
