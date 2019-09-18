Investigators from the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit – Baton Rouge Field Office arrested an East Baton Rouge Parish man last week after they learned of his participation in child exploitation on a social media app.
Fifty-five-year-old Robert Magee of Zachary was arrested Sept. 12 for charges related to computer aided solicitation for sexual purposes of a juvenile and attempted felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
The initial investigation began earlier this month when Investigators began an undercover child exploitation case. During the course of the investigation, Magee was identified as having an online conversation with an undercover State Trooper posing as a juvenile. Magee further solicited and agreed to meet the juvenile for sex. Earlier this morning, Troopers along with the Zachary Police Department took Magee into custody after he arrived at a meeting location where he agreed to meet the juvenile for the purpose of having sex.
Magee was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail for computer-aided solicitation for sexual purposes and attempted felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. This remains an active investigation, and there is no further information available at this time.
