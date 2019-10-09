Ouachita Parish sheriff’s detectives arrested a Monroe man for second-degree murder on Monday after authorities began investigating a shooting on Leslie Lane in Monroe.
The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6.
The deceased was identified as Alice Heckard.
Detectives charged Charles Lampley, of Monroe, on the murder charge.
The shooting is believed to have stemmed from a domestic disturbance between the victim and the suspect, according to Glenn Springfield, the sheriff’s public information officer.
The Sheriff’s Office thanked Louisiana State Police, Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Delta Marshal’s Office for their assistance.
