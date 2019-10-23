A federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment on October 9, 2019, charging Brandon Keith Harris, 32, of Bastrop, with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee, U.S. Attorney David Joseph’s office announced.
This indictment stems from the joint federal and local investigation into the July 14, 2018, firearm theft from Simmons’ Sporting Goods in Bastrop.
According to the indictment, Harris, who is prohibited from having a firearm because of prior felony convictions, is accused of unlawfully possessing six pistols and a rifle on July 14, 2018. The indictment also alleges that the firearms were stolen from a licensed firearms dealer. Under federal law, it is illegal for a convicted felon to possess a firearm or ammunition.
If convicted, Harris faces up to 10 years in prison and fines for each offense, and a period of supervised release following confinement.
The ATF, Bastrop Police Department, and Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael T. Shannon is prosecuting the case.
