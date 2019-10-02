A 43-year-old Marion man was being held Thursday in the Union Parish Detention Center on a probation hold after being charged with 11 felony counts in connection with a domestic abuse incident that resulted in shots being fired at the suspect’s vehicle.
William “Billy” Mount of 436 King Johnson Road was booked after he allegedly beat up his parents and got into a chase with Marion police and UPSO deputies. Sheriff Dusty Gates said Thursday that he tried running over deputies at which point shots were fired. Gates said he then began fighting with six deputies after being tased
The incident occurred Monday morning when UPSO received a domestic abuse complaint at the King Johnson Road address and found the couple to have open and visible wounds. They reported that Mount was apparently on drugs and could not be controlled.
Mount was located some 30 minutes later by Marion Police Chief Mark Dodd and was stopped on Tiger Bend Road where deputies tried talking to him.
However, deputies reported that Mount drove away and they pursued him for 3.7 miles to the road’s intersection with La. Hwy. 33 where two sheriff’s detectives had stopped their patrol unit in the middle of the road facing the direction the suspect’s pickup was traveling.
Gates said the deputies’ vehicle would have allowed Mount to safely pass on either side, but that Mount drove toward the detective on the passenger side, striking the door and sending the deputy scrambling. The detective fired two shots at the vehicle that was headed toward Farmerville.
The chase continued on Hwy. 33 for 3.1 miles and the detective unit got in front of suspect’s pickup at which time the truck struck the back of the unit. The pickup then approached a roadblock of patrol units at which time the suspect drove into the ditch and back onto the highway.
Gates said as the chase neared Union Parish Elementary that the school was placed on lockdown. It was near the school, the sheriff said, that Chief Deputy Bill Webb “conducted a pit maneuver” on the suspect’s truck “causing it to crash and be disabled.” At this point, Gates said Mount jumped out of the truck and started shouting for deputies to shoot him.
A deputy deployed his Taser into the suspect’s chest, but he pulled the probes out. “It had no effect on him,” Gates said.
According to the sheriff, Mount fought with six deputies. He was finally placed in leg irons and three sets of handcuffs before he quit fighting, Gates said.
Mount is being held in the detention center at Farmerville on felony counts of aggravated flight from an officer; aggravated criminal damage to property; aggravated assault with a motor vehicle on a police officer, two counts; attempted first degree murder of a peace officer; resisting a police officer with force, six counts. On these charges alone, his bond was set at $450,000.
He also was charged with two counts of misdemeanor domestic abuse battery and no bond on the probation hold. Gates said Mount has a violent history and that in July 2018 was arrested for cruelty to juveniles, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and resisting by physical force.
He pleaded guilty to domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and resisting an officer and is currently on parish probation in connection with the charges.
