Federal Bureau of Investigation data showed a 38-percent drop in violent crime in Monroe between 2017 and 2018 though a recent spate of shootings have placed city officials on the defensive about public safety.
During a news conference Tuesday at the city’s Public Safety Center, Mayor Jamie Mayo, Monroe Police Chief Eugene Ellis and other members of the police department repeatedly insisted the city of Monroe was safe.
According to Mayo, the good news of a declining violent crime was eclipsed by the recent series of deadly shootings.
“However, although violent crime is down in Monroe, the 2019 uptick in homicides has overshadowed it,” Mayo said. “We’re seeing shootings related to domestic violence, personal disputes, altercations, drug activity and revenge shootings.”
Police showed a digital map of the city and the 13 homicides that have occurred prior to Oct. 1. Ten of the homicides occurred in southern Monroe. Most of the homicides involved violence by black males against black males, police map data showed.
“There’s one group that is affected more than others, and that is black male on black male crimes,” Ellis said. “These murders are relationship-based, meaning the victim and the suspect knew each other or had some kind of connection.”
Police map data showed the suspected motives for the homicides included armed robbery, an ongoing feud, an altercation involving a transgender person, an argument over money, a drug-related homicide, a narcotics/robbery-related homicide, two possible drive-by shootings and a retaliatory killing.
“All these murders we’ve encountered so far, the subjects knew each other, whether father and son, friends, or an enterprise that was drug-related where money was owed or someone else infringed on someone else’s territory,” said Monroe Police Lt. Trish Passman.
According to Passman, no murders of random victims had occurred this year.
“The recent ones we’ve had on Winnsboro Road, South 5th, South 6th, were drug-related incidents where – somebody owed money or debt and it turned into a retaliation deal,” he said. “That’s been ongoing for a month. We had some shootings over the past weekend that were retaliatory shootings, and we have suspects in all those shootings.”
According to Monroe Police Det. Reginald “Reggie” Brown, the news conference was called to “put some inaccuracies to rest,” though he did not identify those supposed inaccuracies. Last week, Mayo publicly criticized Monroe City Councilman Michael Echols for speaking during the City Council’s meeting about local residents’ concerns about “multiple murders, robberies and burglaries.”
FBI data showed that violent crime rates dropped in the Western District of Louisiana at a more substantial rate than the national average of 3.9 percent. Specifically, in 2018, violent crime dropped 38 percent in Monroe, 14 percent in Shreveport, 9 percent in Lake Charles, and 5 percent in Lafayette. Violent crime in the major metropolitan cities in the Western District of Louisiana decreased from 4,997 events in 2017 to 4,206 events in 2018.
“I want to say that again: Violent crime dropped 38 percent here in Monroe,” Mayo said.
Mayo attributed the drop in violent crime to the city’s public input meetings and a crime consultant hired by the city.
“Monroe had the largest drop in violent crime among Louisiana cities,” Ellis added later.
When asked about whether anything had changed since Mayo last held a news conference earlier this year about crime in the city, Mayo said, “What I say to them is that our administration is very active in addressing these challenges.”
According to Mayo, the police department would respond to the deadly shootings by hosting a new series of public input meetings with local organizations.
Ellis was more specific about the city’s response: the police department would add six officers to patrol certain areas during “crime peak times.”
“Over the past few weeks, Monroe and the surrounding areas have seen an increase in shootings and homicides,” Ellis said. “We are working very hard to solve those crimes and to prevent those crimes from occurring.”
Brown, Ellis and Passman encouraged citizens to notify the police of any suspicious behavior that could help police prevent future crimes.
“A lot of these incidents, especially these recent shootings, people saw them with guns or waving around guns, but nobody reported it or we didn’t know that until after the shootings occurred,” Passman said. “There are numerous videos out there with these guys making videos of themselves with guns, even AK-47s, in broad daylight, but we’re not getting called about it.”
Passman referred to two recent cases, including the police department’s arrest of Devontae Coleman for an execution-style killing on South 5th Street, for which the court had released suspects after arrests.
“Somehow his bond got reduced and he was released and he was involved in the shooting on South 5th Street,” Passman said. “Once again, we’re arresting people and getting in the system, but they’re getting released for whatever reason, and we have to deal with them over and over and over again. It’s part of the system that we can’t control.”
