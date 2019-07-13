Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit agents arrested a California man on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and a California woman on suspicion of money laundering last week during an investigation of suspected drug activity.
On Saturday, July 6, Metro Narcotics agents were contacted by Monroe Police Officers working with TSA at the Monroe Regional Airport that a passenger, Portia Posey, of San Leandro, California had attempted to board a plane with $81,890.00 in U. S. currency. Officers were alerted to the bag carrying the currency by the presence of suspected marijuana residue.
Agents executed a search warrant at the home of Jerry Leon Robertson Jr., 58, of 15526 Maubert Ave., San Leandro, California, and found several large heat-sealed packages of marijuana as well as loaded AK-47s and AR15 assault rifles. Several loaded handguns and additional ammunition also were found there. Several of the guns were reported stolen.
A vacuum heat sealer with bags and a digital scale also were found at the house. The items were commonly used in the distribution of drugs, according to the July 6 arrest report.
Further investigation by Metro agents revealed Posey had flown into Monroe and delivered two suitcases of marijuana to Robertson at a residence on Longwood Drive in exchange for the currency. She was taking the currency back to California at the time of her arrest. Posey was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the listed charges.
Robertson was booked on possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of guns in presence of drugs, five counts of possession of stolen guns, and two counts of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.