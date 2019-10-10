Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit agents arrested a West Monroe man on several drug charges last week after authorities observed the suspect's automobile make a turn without a turn signal.
The driver was identified as Brent T. Chavers, 34, of 102 Oakdale St., West Monroe.
The arresting agent observed a shotgun lying on the backseat. Chavers claimed ownership of the gun and informed the agent of drugs inside the automobile.
After a search, agents found 21.8 grams of marijuana, a bag containing 61.1 grams of methamphetamine, four Ecstasy tablets, and a prescription pad. Chavers claimed ownership of the shotgun, marijuana and Ecstasy.
Chavers was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of a firearm in the presence of drugs, possession of Ecstasy and two arrest warrants.
