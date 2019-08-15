Matthew A. Beaudion, 30, and Jessica N. Davis, 34, both of Monroe, were sentenced last week, to 120 months in prison and 92 months in prison, respectively, by U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in Ouachita Parish.
U.S. Attorney David Joseph’s office announced the imposition of sentence on Beaudion and Davis.
On Aug. 14, 2017, Matthew Beaudion, Jessica Davis, and co-defendant Justin Jenkins, traveled to Houston, Texas, for Beaudion to purchase methamphetamine that he and Davis planned to distribute once they returned to Monroe.
Davis personally assisted with the planned distributions of the methamphetamine by coordinating with a customer as to when they would return to Monroe with the drugs.
Beaudion paid Jenkins to drive because he was the only one who had a valid driver’s license. After returning to Monroe on Aug. 15, 2017, law enforcement agents stopped the vehicle and discovered 690.5 grams of methamphetamine hidden behind the radio under the dashboard of the vehicle.
Justin D. Jenkins, 34, of Monroe, previously pled guilty to the conspiracy count on Jan. 24, 2018 and was sentenced on May 2.
Beaudion and Davis previously pled guilty to the federal charges on April 10.
