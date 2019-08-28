Three doctors and one medical practice entered into settlements with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve allegations that they referred patients for genetic testing in exchange for kickbacks from a Seattle-area testing company, announced U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran.
The physicians, Dr. Gregory Sampognaro of Monroe, Dr. Warren Strickland and Dr. Isabella Strickland of Huntsville, Alabama and a cardiac center, Cardiology P.C. of Birmingham, Alabama, have agreed to pay a total of more than $1.1 million to resolve the allegations.
“Providers who line their pockets by ordering unnecessary tests increase medical costs for all of us and drain critical funds from Medicare and other government health programs,” said U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran. “The government will continue to hold accountable medical professionals who undermine our healthcare system by accepting illegal kickbacks.”
According to the settlement agreements, between 2012 and 2013 the doctors and cardiac center were alleged to have accepted payments from now-defunct testing company Natural Molecular Testing Corporation (NMTC) in return for ordering genetic tests from NMTC, which NMTC then billed to Medicare. The scheme was alleged to be in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute and the civil False Claims Act.
Sampognaro told The Ouacita Citizen he disagreed with the government about the fees he was paid by NMTC for assisting their research.
“In 2012, I became involved with Natural Molecular Testing Corporation (NMTC) because it was providing a cutting edge genetic testing service, with similar testing now considered the standard of care in many patient situations. At the time I was most interested in Plavix metabolism with my patients best interest in mind. Also of interest to me was NMTC’s offer to become part of a national research registry that promised to provide me with profiles of my patients and practice against national experience. NMTC paid me modest fees for my practices overhead cost for inputting data into the registry.
“This was a national registry and many physicians across the country were involved and compensated in the same fashion, including other physicians in our community. At no time was I involved in billing for the genetic testing to Medicare nor did I ever receive any such funds from Medicare in this matter. During the government investigation of NMCT, which I fully cooperated with, I disagreed with the government position on whether these fees were reasonable. Ultimately, the government offered a reasonable settlement that was substantially below my projected cost of litigating against the government, and I decided to put this matter behind me so I could focus on providing the best care to my patients.”
The providers have agreed to pay a total of more than $1.1 million. Specifically, Sampognaro will pay $519,750, Warren Strickland will pay $95,053, Isabella Strickland will pay $107,900, and Cardiology P.C. will pay $411,300 to resolve the government’s allegations. The claims resolved by the settlement are allegations only; there has been no determination of liability.
“Patients, taxpayers, and Federal health care programs are all victimized when providers work in exchange for kickbacks– as the government contended in this case,” said Steven J. Ryan, Special Agent in Charge for the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to hold such providers accountable.”
NMTC declared bankruptcy in 2013. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has an unsecured claim against NMTC for $70 million, but has little chance of recovering those funds as there are few remaining assets.
The matter was investigated by the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG). The settlements were negotiated by Assistant United States Attorneys Kayla Stahman and Ashley Burns.
