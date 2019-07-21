Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of simple criminal damage to property last week after authorities learned the suspect tore a window air conditioner from a window at his mother's house.
Anthony Jerome Loyd, 42, of 2409 Gordon Ave., Monroe, also broke the glass in the front door of his mother's house and threatened to kill her, according to the July 12 arrest report.
Police made contact with Loyd, who threw down his bicycle and walked toward the officer in an aggressive manner, yelling profanities.
When asked to get to the ground, Loyd refused and continued yelling profanities, police said.
Loyd was restrained with force. When asked if he understood the Miranda Rights read to him, Loyd said, “I don't give a f***,” according to the arrest report.
“When asked what his name was he told officers multiple times, 'I have no name,'” stated the arrest report.
Loyd also was charged with two counts of resisting an officer and one count of disturbing the peace.
He was not charged with anything related to his threats against his mother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.