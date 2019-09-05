Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of up to $50,000 in damage to property last week after authorities learned the suspect had damaged his mother's home.
Konlan Krodel caused more than $10,000 in damage to his mother's home and automobile, according to the Aug. 30 arrest report. Krodel lived at his mother's house.
Police found several holes in the walls throughout the house as well as several household items that were damaged.
The four tires on an automobile belonging to the suspect's mother's boyfriend also were damaged.
Krodel was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.