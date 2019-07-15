Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of criminal mischief after authorities received a false burglary complaint from the suspect.
David Louis Gardener, 55, of 107 Post Oak, Monroe, told the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office he observed two black males enter a house next door to his home and steal a window unit air conditioner. He claimed the two men transported the air conditioner unit by using a dolly.
Later, deputies made contact with the two men carrying the air conditioner.
“After speaking with them it was determined no burglary occurred,” stated the July 2 arrest report.
Deputies returned to the house where the alleged burglary occurred.
“Gardener admitted to deputies that he personally knew the two men he claimed committed a burglary and was involved in an altercation with them earlier in the day,” stated the arrest report. “Gardener stated he was still angry at the two men and came up with a false complaint against them.”
Gardener was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
