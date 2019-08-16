Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of home invasion last week after authorities received a complaint of a disturbance on Moore Road in Monroe.
The victim claimed Jason Robert Kramer, 44, of 175 Fatheree Road, Monroe, tried to force his way inside the house by kicking in the front door.
“The victim stated Jason made threats and comments stating, 'I'm strapped and I'm coming in and going to kill both of you motherf***ers,'” stated the Aug. 10 arrest report.
The victim said she and her male friend were afraid for their lives when Kramer kicked in the front door. The door frame and locking mechanisms split and fell.
The victim claimed Kramer threatened to smash her male friend's truck window.
During questioning, Kramer denied trying to force entry into the home or kicking the door. He also denied carrying a gun or threatening to use one.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
