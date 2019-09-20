Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man for first-degree vehicular negligent injuring last week after authorities investigated an automobile accident involving a child on Morton Street.
Deputies said damage to the inside of the windshield indicated a passenger had struck their head on the windshield. While on scene, deputies were told by medical staff at Ochsner Monroe that a three-year-old child was admitted with injuries consistent with the accident.
The child's grandmother informed deputies that Derrick Dewayne Anderson, 36, of 1935 Samuel Drive, Monroe, was driving the automobile at the time of the accident. Anderson left the scene and returned home.
Deputies observed a large area on the child's head that was bloody and missing skin. Several pieces of glass were lodged in the child's head and scattered in his hair.
When deputies reached Anderson's home, they saw him sitting inside. They tried to make contact with Anderson, but the suspect fled through the back door. After a brief pursuit and struggle, deputies took Anderson into custody.
During questioning, Anderson said he had been smoking marijuana and was scared.
Anderson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges as well as on resisting an officer, failure to report an accident, child passenger restraint system, careless operation, and driver must be licensed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.