Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of terrorizing last week after authorities learned the suspect called a Social Security office in Pennsylvania and made a bomb threat to the Monroe Social Security office.
The Monroe Social Security Office on Plaza Boulevard was evacuated in light of the bomb threat.
Dennis Shane Murphy, 43, of 129 Daywood Drive, Monroe, told police he informed the Social Security office in Pennsylvania that “does he have to blow something up to get something done.”
Murphy said he made the threat because he was upset he could not receive his check.
Murphy was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.