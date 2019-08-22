Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of aggravated second-degree battery last week after authorities received a battery complaint from Post Oak Drive.
The victim was reportedly struck with a hammer by Darin Dewayne Brooks, 53, of 107 Post Oak Drive, Monroe.
“Upon arrival I observed the victim to move his hands and arms slowly and was slumped to the side while sitting in a chair outside the residence,” stated the Aug. 14 arrest report. “The victim stated the arrestee hit him with a hammer during an argument, but he could not remember what happened after that.”
Deputies observed lacerations to the front, right side of the victim's head. The victim's injuries required stitches at a local hospital.
During questioning, Brooks said he did not strike the victim with a hammer. Brooks said he used his fist.
He refused to answer further questions.
When deputies found him, he was carrying an alcoholic beverage in public.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of the above charge as well as on one count of disturbing the peace through drunkenness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.