A Monroe police officer at a local hospital arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of aggravated assault upon a peace officer last week after the suspect refused medical treatment and was escorted off the property.
Daniel Temple, 33, of 1959 Prairie Road, Lot 13, Monroe, was using profanity and yelling in the emergency room. He returned to the parking lot later.
“When I found him in the ER parking lot, I asked him if he wanted to be seen by a doctor and he stated no,” stated the Sept. 18 arrest report. “At this time, an unknown family member told him to get in the van. Temple began to yell at me. I just said, 'Get in the van.' He then clenched his fists and stated, 'I'll f*** you up!'”
The officer urged Temple to get in the van. Temple approached the officer, though the officer warned Temple not to move.
“He stated, 'I'll f*** you up real good' and ran toward me,'” stated the arrest report.
The officer stunned Temple twice to gain compliance.
During questioning, Temple admitted to charging at the officer.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.