Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of trespassing last week after authorities learned of a suspicious person trying to enter a building.
Brad Owen Reynolds, 39, of 311 Rochelle Ave., Monroe, told deputies he was looking for “Tina.”
“(Reynolds) stated 'Tina' was here and he was not leaving until he talked to her,” stated the Oct. 10 arrest report.
Reynolds was instructed to leave or face criminal charges.
“(Reynolds) advised he was not leaving and he would contact the FBI if I made him leave because there (were) no trespassing signs on this property,” stated the arrest report.
Reynolds was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
