Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute last week after authorities stopped the suspect's automobile for crossing the outside white line several times.
Deputies noticed the smell of marijuana while speaking to the automobile's occupants.
When deputies searched Jeremy D. Black, 33, of 804 South 9th St., Monroe, they found more than one Hydrocodone tablet. Inside the car they found a bag of 80 grams of marijuana. Black claimed ownership for the marijuana and said he sells marijuana, according to the July 26 arrest report.
Black was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on one count of Hydrocodone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.