Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on 12 counts of illegal use of weapons last week after authorities responded to a shots fired complaint on Brook Orchard Boulevard in Monroe.
When deputies arrived, they found Richard Lionell Wall, 48, of 108 Brook Orchard Blvd, Monroe, sitting on his front porch holding a revolver in his hand.
Prior to making contact with Wall, deputies saw Wall fire the revolver toward nearby homes.
Deputies observed a second revolver in Wall's other hand and ordered him to drop the weapons.
Wall complied and was taken into custody without incident.
During questioning, Wall said he fired his weapons toward a nearby home because his neighbor called him a pu**y.
He claimed several people “were out to get him” and his family.
After securing the .22 caliber revolvers in Wall's possession, deputies searched Wall's home. They found a total of 12 spent shell casings and a bag of marijuana.
Wall was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.