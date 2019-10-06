Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of criminal mischief last week after the suspect called to claim a woman had stabbed him.
Brian Keith Burt, 57, of 1209 Harmon Johnson Road, Monroe, made his complaint across the telephone and terminated the telephone call. He did not answer the telephone when Sheriff's Office dispatchers tried to reach him again.
A deputy made contact with Burt, who admitted he made the telephone call and that no stabbing had occurred.
“With the benefit of (a Miranda Rights warning), the arrestee stated he was angry with his girlfriend and contacted (the Sheriff's Office) saying he had been stabbed in order for (deputies) to take him to the 'fifth floor,'” stated the Sept. 23 arrest report.
Burt said he was crazy and wanted to go somewhere.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.