Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute last week after an anonymous tip pointed authorities to the suspect, who was wanted on several outstanding warrants.
Brian Todd Hunt, 46, of 1800 Garrett Road, Monroe, was staying at the Red Roof Inn in West Monroe, according to the tip.
Deputies observed Hunt exiting a vehicle on the property and ordered him to stop, yelling, “Stop, police.”
“Brian ran toward the Inn and was observed tossing an unknown item onto the ground,” stated the Aug. 6 arrest report.
Hunt was taken into custody. The unknown item was later identified as a bag containing some eight grams of methamphetamine. Hunt claimed he obtained the meth from some people staying at the inn. He said he only sells eight-balls of meth for a profit and ran only because he did not know what was chasing him.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on possession of meth with intent to distribute, resisting an officer as well as on warrants for possession of Schedule II drugs and violation of laws concerning contraband in penal institutions.t
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.