Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder last week after authorities responded to reports of a shooting at a house on Tanglewood Drive in southern Monroe.
The victim said he was asleep when he woke up to the sound of gun shots. The victim said he saw Trimaine Lavelle Ballard, 40, of 112 Southpark Drive, Monroe, standing across the street shooting toward his house. The victim reported receiving several threats from Ballard about being shot.
Deputies later made contact with Ballard during patrols.
“While speaking to the arrestee, (deputies) located a loaded semi-automatic rifle leaned up against the outside of the brick wall of the carport, which the arrestee was standing/leaned against,” stated the Sept. 10 arrest report.
Sheriff's Office records indicated the rifle was stolen.
Ballard denied ownership of the rifle and said, “That gun wasn't in my possession.”
During the investigation, deputies found several bullet holes in the victim's house. The spent shell casings matched the semi-automatic rifle found near Ballard.
Ballard was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on illegal possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.