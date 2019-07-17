A Monroe man arrested last week for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute claimed he did not own the fanny pack containing the marijuana or a bag containing the keys to his personal vehicle.
Monroe police stopped Donald Donnell Jackson, 21, of 3513 Parkland Drive, Monroe, at an apartment complex on Elm Street from which authorities had received a complaint of trespassers.
Police said they observed several black males loitering in the apartment complex parking lot, but the group fled as police approached. Jackson fled, too.
Before police apprehended Jackson, they observed him drop a black fanny pack. Jackson resisted arrest, refusing to place his hands behind his back, according to the July 10 arrest report.
Police found a second white bag, with Honda keys attached to it, on Jackson's person.
Jackson denied ownership of the fanny pack and the white bag.
The fanny pack and white bag each contained several bags of marijuana as well as some $60-$70 in cash, in small denominations.
“When I asked Jackson what apartment he lived in, he said he didn't live there he just comes out there all the time,” stated the arrest report. “Jackson said as we pulled in he only ran because as he was looking away, an unknown person threw the bags in his arms. He said they wrapped around his arms so he couldn't drop them.”
The keys in the white bag went to Jackson's vehicle.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent, criminal trespass and resisting an officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.