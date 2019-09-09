Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of disturbing the peace through drunkenness last month after a woman told authorities of a man lying in a ditch on Prairie Road.
Deputies made contact with the man – Damon Broom, 50, of 1407 Alabama St., Monroe – who was unconscious in the ditch and smelled strongly of alcohol.
Broom refused to visit the hospital and repeatedly yelled profane language in presence of nearby residents and ambulance personnel.
Broom admitted he was drunk. He refused treatment by ambulance personnel.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
