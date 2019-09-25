Monroe police arrested a Downsville man on suspicion of violation of a protective order and hit-and-run driving last week after authorities learned the suspect followed his ex-wife in his truck and crashed into her vehicle.
Eric Wayne Lively, 33, of 125 Leon Linder Road, Downsville, followed his ex-wife's vehicle from Calypso Street and St. John Street into West Monroe on Interstate 20 where he crashed into her vehicle with his truck, according to the Sept. 16 arrest report.
A computer check of Lively's records showed an active protective order prohibiting him from having any contact with his ex-wife.
West Monroe police assisted with the investigation. The ex-wife told West Monroe police that she had just exchanged custody of their child prior to Lively following her on the interstate in his truck. She said he drove up next to her vehicle, trying to strike her vehicle. Their two-year-old daughter was inside the vehicle at the time.
Lively left after he struck their vehicle, she said.
During questioning, Lively initially denied even seeing the victim. Later, Lively admitted to following his ex-wife and crashing into her vehicle.
“Lively said he got close to the victim's vehicle but did not think he struck it,” stated the arrest report.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.