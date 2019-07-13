Monroe police arrested a homeless man for criminal trespass and theft on Sunday after authorities received a complaint from Wal-Mart about a suspect who was asking people in the parking lot for money.
Kenneth R. Wilson Sr., 65, of Monroe, was previously banned from the store, according to the July 7 arrest report.
Store loss prevention officer said they observed Wilson take a black and pink bicycle and leave the store without paying for it.
Wilson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
