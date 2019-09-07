Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of aggravated assault with a firearm last week during an investigation of an incident at Belle Bayou Apartments.
When police visited Apt. 5, they were met by a woman carrying a silver and black handgun. The woman was identified as Breanna Rae Edwards, 23, of 2865 Hwy 139, Monroe.
Police secured the handgun and spoke with four other people inside the apartment. The witnesses said Edwards pressed the gun to one of their heads, leaving a mark. Edwards also pointed the gun at them several times, they said. They claimed Edwards forbade them from leaving the apartment.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on aggravated battery and two counts of false imprisonment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.