Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of prostitution last week during an undercover operation targeting prostitution in Ouachita Parish.
An undercover deputy responded to an advertisement on a web site where a woman was offering to have sex in exchange for money, specifically $150 for 30 minutes. The woman said she had a friend who was a “chocolate bunny” and the deputy could sex with both of them for $300 for 30 minutes.
The undercover deputy approached the room where he was supposed to meet the two women and observed a black woman standing in the door and a white woman standing behind her.
The black suspect was identified as Desiree Dominique Gibson, 21, of 1850 Spyker Drive, Monroe. The white suspect was not identified in the arrest report.
Gibson pointed at two condoms on a table and told the deputy he could have sex with her after he had sex with the white suspect, according to the July 22 arrest report.
During questioning, Gibson admitted she was a prostitute.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
