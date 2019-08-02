Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of theft and felony theft on Saturday after authorities learned of the incident on Walnut Street.
The victim said her employee, Candice Jade McKeithen, 36, of 110 North 7th St., Monroe, stole $1,026 from her daughter's purse and $40 from her purse.
The purses were under a cash register counter where McKeithen was working.
“McKeithen had knowledge of the money being in the purse after the (victim) made change for the register with the money in the purse,” stated the July 27 arrest report.
Police observed video footage and saw McKeithen mess with with an unknown item under the counter. In the video she is viewed holding money and placing it in the waistband of her shorts.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
