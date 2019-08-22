Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of terrorizing last week after authorities received a complaint about a woman threatening a day care center.
The suspect was identified as Kristen Obier, 38, of 189 Sun Valley Circle, Monroe.
Deputies took Obier into custody because of “odd behavior,” according to the Aug. 14 arrest report.
At the day care center, deputies learned there were 90 children inside the day care center. The complainant said Obier threatened to burn down the day care center.
The complainant said Obier was seeking a ride from him when she said, “See that daycare over there? Better watch out because it's about to burn down.” The complainant said Obier pointed to the day care center while speaking.
During questioning, Obier denied the allegations.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
