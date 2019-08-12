A Monroe woman was arrested last month on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated burglary after authorities learned of a stabbing on Louberta Street.
Dorothy Mae Lawson White, 55, of Johnson Street, Monroe, was accused of forcing entry into the victim's home and stabbing the female victim in the torso and head with a butcher knife.
An eyewitness told Monroe police that the victim came to her home and asked for help.
“The eyewitness stated when she asked the victim, 'Who did this to you?'” the July 1 warrant began. “(The victim) stated, 'That bitch Dorothy White, kicked my door in then straddled me while I was laying on the couch and stabbed me.'”
The victim was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.
