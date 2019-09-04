Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit agents arrested a Monroe woman on several drug charges including possession of heroin with intent to distribute last month while serving warrants for the suspect's arrest.
Bobbie S. Watt, 50, of 27 Nelson Road, Monroe, allowed agents to search the home where she was staying. Inside the house, agents found a glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine. She admitted to smoking meth, according to the Aug. 20 arrest report. Meth also was found in Watt's bedroom.
“Also found during the search was a large amount of heroin, a large amount of Percocet and a Fentanyl patch,” stated the arrest report.
All the drugs were found in Watt's bedroom along with a large amount of cash.
Watt told agents that she did not sell the drug but “just gives it to friends and sells a small amount.”
“When she was selling it was to support her habit,” stated the arrest report. “The arrestee stated she is unemployed and has no way to make money.”
Watt was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on two felony warrants for distribution of meth, one count of conspiracy to distribute meth, one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin as well as on one count of possession of meth with intent to distribute, one count of possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of Fentanyl, and possession of Percocet with intent to distribute.
